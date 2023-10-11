Visakhapatnam: Christ University wins Dr MVVS Murthy Moot Court competition

Visakhapatnam: Christ Deemed to be University (Bengaluru) emerged as winners of the Dr MVVS Murthi National Moot Court Competition 2023 organised by GITAM School of Law.

Delhi-based Vivekananda School of Law and Legal Studies bagged the position of runners-up and also won the best memorial award of the event. OP Jindal Global University student Anukriti Singh won the best researcher award while Christ Deemed to be University student Adhiti Sharma bagged the best speaker award.

School of Law Director Anitha Rao announced the winners in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

Dr MVVS Fourth National Virtual Moot Court Competition was organised by GITAM Moot and Advocacy Committee (GMAC) to promote legal excellence and foster a spirit of healthy competition among law students.

Madras High Court Judge Justice Sunder Mohan served as one of the esteemed judges for the final round of the competition alongside Telangana High Court retired Judge Justice Challa Kodanda Ram and G R Raghavender, former joint secretary, department of justice, Ministry of Law and Justice.