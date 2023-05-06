Visakhapatnam: Civic chief calls for united efforts to keep city clean

Visakhapatnam : Garbage that piles up along the streets, colonies and road corners needs to be cleared at frequent intervals, said municipal commissioner C M Saikanth Varma.

Visiting 54th ward of zone No 5 in Visakhapatnam on Friday, he instructed the sanitary staff to keep the surrounding clean and exhorted the residents to cooperate in the mission by contributing to waste segregation at source.

He mentioned that the CLAP vehicles should be used to shift the collected waste to the dumping yard.

Steps should be taken to involve District Industries Centre in maintaining sanitation, the GVMC commissioner made it clear. The commissioner instructed AMOH Rajesh to this effect.

Observing some of the sanitary inspectors carrying out work at the zone, Saikanth Varma expressed anger and warned that it will not be tolerated.

Later, he interacted with the small vendors and instructed the sanitary staff to arrange dust bins at tiffin centres and other makeshift vendor points.

The commissioner was accompanied by sanitary inspectors, ward sanitary secretary among others.