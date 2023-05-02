Visakhapatnam: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy created history with 75% jobs to locals says Gudivada Amarnath

Visakhapatnam : Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy created history by passing a resolution in the Assembly to provide 75 per cent jobs for locals in the industries, said IT and industries minister Gudivada Amarnath.

Speaking at the YSRCP office here on Monday, Amarnath explained that no other state in the country has taken a decision to ensure such employment opportunities for locals.

He said the CM had launched a number of welfare schemes for the benefit of workers in various sectors. Special welfare schemes were implemented for auto rickshaw drivers and municipal workers after the YSRCP came to power, he added.

The Opposition continues to criticise every move by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and even in the matter of privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) with which he had nothing to do, the IT minister pointed out.

He informed that ever since the Central government took the decision to sell the VSP, the YSRCP government has been opposing it. The ruling party always extended its support to the Ukku stir and the state government’s slogan is not to privatise the VSP, the minister clarified.

Further, Amarnath stated that the CM has taken many historic decisions to transform north Andhra. He informed that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu laid the foundation stone for Bhogapuram International Green Field Airport without seeking any permissions. He made it clear that the YSRCP government took up the foundation stone laying programme only after obtaining required permissions.

Former tourism minister M Srinivasa Rao said even though Tagarapuvalasa jute mill was closed for 20 years, the TDP government did not pay attention to it. He alleged that the Thummapala sugar factory was also closed in the TDP’s rule. “It is only during Jagan Mohan Reddy’s rule the arrears of Rs 20 crore were paid to the jute mill workers,” he said.

YSRCP Visakhapatnam district president Panchakarla Ramesh Babu said the Opposition should refrain from criticising the development programmes of the YSRCP government.

MLA Tippala Nagireddy, Mayor Hari Venkata Kumari, YSRCP north constituency in-charge K K Raju, former MLA Chintalapudi Venkata Ramaiah, various corporation chairmen, deputy mayors, among others, were present.

Meanwhile, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams chairman and YSRCP regional coordinator of North Andhra Y V Subba Reddy’s birthday celebrations were held at the party office in a grand manner.