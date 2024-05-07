Country needs Modi as PM again: Bandi

Karimnagar: Bandi Sanjay Kumar has a special place in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s heart and he was given the post of national general secretary to strengthen the BJP in South India, said Tamil Nadu BJP State president Annamalai.

He said that Bandi Sanjay’s struggles were an example for the country and that he took up padayatra in Tamil Nadu with the inspiration of Bandi Sanjay padayatra.

If Bandi Sanjay wins, the common man will win and youth should go door to door so that 60 percent of the total votes cast go to Bandi Sanjay. Annamalai along with Bandi Sanjay, Karimnagar and Rajanna Sircilla district presidents Gangadi Krishnareddy and Prathapa Ramakrishna and others attended the youth gathering organized by BJYM at Jammikunta in Huzurabad constituency.

Annamalai said Bandi Sanjay is a youth icon and showing their thoughts, anger and fight against family rule and corruption. That is why there is a belief that the people of Karimnagar are going to deliver Bandi Sanjay’s historic victory. Congress garnered votes in the name of 6 guarantees and completely ignored them. Congress came to power on the basis of lies. Bandi Sanjay should get 60 percent of the votes and the other parties should get 40 percent of the votes, because Bandi Sanjay was insulted at every step. Work hard for Modi for 5 days Modi will work hard for you for 5 years, Annamalai said.

Addressing the gathering Bandi Sanjay said India’s Singamalai is our Annamalai. Annamalai is a leader who resigned from the highest IPS job and joined BJP and is fighting on public issues. He is a leader who constantly marches and stands by the people who are in trouble. Annamalai played a vital role in making BJP powerful in Tamil Nadu.

People are laughing at Congress leaders spewing venom on Modi. No matter how many conspiracies are planned the graph of Congress is not increasing. In Karimnagar, that party is at the 3rd position.

Congress leaders who are talking about price rise should remember UPA has committed Rs.12 lakh crore scams in 10 years and all kinds of scams including 2G, coal, air, water etc. Congress has no right to talk about price hikes, he said. BJP should win in Karimnagar. The country needs Modi as Prime Minister again. Country is important to us. Modi is the only leader to save this country. Congress party does not have a prime minister candidate and not thinking about the poor, Bandi Sanjay said.