Visakhapatnam: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to visit Vizag on May 11

Visakhapatnam : Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to visit Visakhapatnam on May 11 to participate in a host of programmes.

The Chief Minister will reach Visakhapatnam at 3.20 pm and will go to Dr YSR ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium at PM Palem by helicopter to unveil the statue of former Chief Minister Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy and participate in other programmes organised by the Andhra Cricket Association at the stadium.

Subsequently, the Chief Minister will inaugurate Apollo Cancer Centre located at Arilova. During the programme, he will take part in a photo session and visit the radiation equipment centre.

Later, the Chief Minister will address the gathering.

the evening, the Chief Minister will inaugurate a number of projects and lay foundation stones for development works.

Sea Harrier Museum at Beach Road, commercial complex at Ram Nagar and Indoor Sports Arena located at MVP Colony will be inaugurated by the Chief

Minister.

Foundation stones will be laid for Kapu Bhavan at Yendada and fish landing centre at Bheemili. Later, the Chief Minister will attend the wedding of Payakaraopeta MLA Golla Baburao’s son Sai Kathikeya.

The Chief Minister will leave Visakhapatnam Airport at 7 pm.

Keeping the CM’s visit in view, the district administration is gearing up for arrangements.