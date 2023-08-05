Live
- GMC taken up development works with 200 cr: Mayor
- Confusion over SP Sudheer Kumar Reddy's deputation
- Tension prevails in Srikalahasti ahead of TDP chief’s visit
- AP DGP orders inquiry on Punganur clashes, says will not tolerate violence
- British diplomat comes with a book titled ‘75 years, 75 women, 75 words’
- YSRCP-TDP cadres clash ahead of Naidu roadshow
- Telangana Assembly meetings begin, Congress, BJP gives adjournment resolutions
- Nothing announces an affordable sub-brand called CMF by Nothing
- Petrol and diesel prices today in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 05 August, 2023
- Gold rates in Delhi today stable, check the rates on 05 August, 2023
Just In
Visakhapatnam: CMD of Vaibhav Jewellers bags ‘Industry Legend Award’
Highlights
Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) under chairmanship of Vipul Shah recognised and felicitated 20 retailers across India for the growth and accomplishment contributed to the sector by presenting ‘Industry Legend Awards’ to them during the recently-concluded IIJS premier show organised in Mumbai.
Visakhapatnam: Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) under chairmanship of Vipul Shah recognised and felicitated 20 retailers across India for the growth and accomplishment contributed to the sector by presenting ‘Industry Legend Awards’ to them during the recently-concluded IIJS premier show organised in Mumbai.
CMD of Vaibhav Jewellers, Visakhapatnam, Grandhi Bharata Mallika Ratna Kumari received the coveted award. Appreciating her immense contribution to the growth of the industry, the GJEPC presented her with the Industry Legend Award.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS