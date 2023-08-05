  • Menu
Visakhapatnam: CMD of Vaibhav Jewellers bags ‘Industry Legend Award’

CMD of Vaibhav Jewellers, Visakhapatnam Grandhi Bharata Mallika Ratna Kumari receiving Industry Legend Award in Mumbai
CMD of Vaibhav Jewellers, Visakhapatnam Grandhi Bharata Mallika Ratna Kumari receiving Industry Legend Award in Mumbai

Visakhapatnam: Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) under chairmanship of Vipul Shah recognised and felicitated 20 retailers across India for the growth and accomplishment contributed to the sector by presenting ‘Industry Legend Awards’ to them during the recently-concluded IIJS premier show organised in Mumbai.

CMD of Vaibhav Jewellers, Visakhapatnam, Grandhi Bharata Mallika Ratna Kumari received the coveted award. Appreciating her immense contribution to the growth of the industry, the GJEPC presented her with the Industry Legend Award.

