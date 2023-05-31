Visakhapatnam: CMDE Rajneesh takes over as Naval Officer-in-Charge

Visakhapatnam: Cmde Rajneesh Sharma took over as Naval Officer-in-Charge, Andhra Pradesh from Cmde M Goverdhan Raju at ceremonial divisions held at Naval Base in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy (NDA), Pune, Cmde Rajneesh Sharma was commissioned in the Indian Navy on July 1, 1997 and specialises in navigation and direction.

A graduate of the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington and Naval War College (NWC), Goa, he has been the Fleet Navigating Officer of the Eastern Fleet, Executive Officer of INS Shivalik and commanded INS Akshay and Fleet Support Ship Deepak.

His ashore appointments include Commander Training Team at INA, Command Plans Officer of Eastern Naval Command and Directing Staff at Naval War College, Goa. The officer has also served on deputation with National Coast Guard, Mauritius.