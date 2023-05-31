  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam: CMDE Rajneesh takes over as Naval Officer-in-Charge

Cmde Rajneesh Sharma takes charge as Naval Officer-in-Charge, Andhra Pradesh from Cmde M Goverdhan Raju at Naval Base in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday
x

Cmde Rajneesh Sharma takes charge as Naval Officer-in-Charge, Andhra Pradesh from Cmde M Goverdhan Raju at Naval Base in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday

Highlights

  • He was commissioned in the Indian Navy on July 1, 1997 and specialises in navigation and direction
  • The officer has also served on deputation with National Coast Guard, Mauritius

Visakhapatnam: Cmde Rajneesh Sharma took over as Naval Officer-in-Charge, Andhra Pradesh from Cmde M Goverdhan Raju at ceremonial divisions held at Naval Base in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy (NDA), Pune, Cmde Rajneesh Sharma was commissioned in the Indian Navy on July 1, 1997 and specialises in navigation and direction.

A graduate of the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington and Naval War College (NWC), Goa, he has been the Fleet Navigating Officer of the Eastern Fleet, Executive Officer of INS Shivalik and commanded INS Akshay and Fleet Support Ship Deepak.

His ashore appointments include Commander Training Team at INA, Command Plans Officer of Eastern Naval Command and Directing Staff at Naval War College, Goa. The officer has also served on deputation with National Coast Guard, Mauritius.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X