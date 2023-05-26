Visakhapatnam: Contests to be held on 'World Environment Day'

Visakhapatnam : To involve youth and make them responsible towards conserving the environment, AP Pollution Control Board and Green Climate, an NGO that works to promote sustainable practices, are organising competitions marking 'World Environment Day' that falls on June 5.

As a part of it, drawing, essay writing, elocution and quiz contests will be held on May 29 at Visakhapatnam Public Library, opposite BVK College in Dwarakanagar from 8 am.

Students studying from Class I to XII can participate in the competitions centred on the theme 'solution to plastic pollution.' The competitions will be held from 8 am to 12 noon. For details, interested persons can contact 7032781461 or 8333849955.