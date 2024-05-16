Live
Visakhapatnam: Devotees can buy sandalwood sachets at Simhachalam
Visakhapatnam : The year-long shield of sandalwood paste smeared with aromatic substances shielding Lord Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy at Simhachalam has sacred significance.
The sandalwood paste, also known as ‘niryala chandanam’, is not only believed to possess therapeutic properties but is also considered sacred.
Ahead of annual ‘Chandanotsavam’ and hours before facilitating ‘nija rupa’ darshan, kilos of sandalwood will be extracted from the deity following rituals.
After the successful completion of the annual ‘nija rupa darsan’, the sandalwood extracted from the deity will be packed in small sachets to be distributed to the devotees.
They have a huge demand not just in India but across various parts of the world as it is believed that the sacred sandalwood aids in blessing the devotees with health and wealth.
A dedicated counter is set up to distribute sachets to the people. Each devotee gets a sachet for Rs 10 each. And it will be available at the temple counter.
After ‘nija rupa’ darshan on the night of Akshaya Tritiya, the first layer of the sandalwood paste will be applied. Later, it continued on the fullmoon day.