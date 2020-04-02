Visakhapatnam: Differently-abled donates his pension

Visakhapatnam: In a humanitarian gesture, a differently-abled person donated his monthly social welfare pension towards COVID Relief Funds.

Pancha Venkat Ramana Murthy belonging to Jalluru village, Kotavuratla mandal in Visakhapatnam district has announced to pay Rs.3,000 provided by the government to him towards social welfare pension for the state government's relief funds.

He announced to pay Rs 1,000 towards PM relief funds, Rs 1,000 to AP CM relief funds and another Rs 1,000 to Telangana CM relief funds. He gave three cheques to this effect to Narsipatnam RDO. He appealed to the public to contribute towards COVID-19 relief in whatever way possible.