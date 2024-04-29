Massive Turnout and Enthusiasm for YCP Election Campaign in Warikuntapadu Mandal

The election campaign of YSR Congress Party candidate Mekapati Raja Gopal Reddy and MP candidate Vijayasai Reddy in Warikuntapadu Mandal has created a buzz among the residents. The Jaitra Yatra organized by the dynamic duo has garnered immense support and enthusiasm from the YCP ranks in the area.

With a convoy of 2000 bikes leading their campaign chariot, Mekapati Raja Gopal Reddy and Vijayasai Reddy were greeted with whistles and cheers as they made their way through Jadadevi village. The YSR Congress Party office in Warikuntapadu saw a massive turnout as the candidates interacted with the supporters and opened the office amidst loud chants of 'Jai Jagananna Jai Vijayasai Anna Jayaho Mekapati'.

Addressing the crowd, Mekapati Raja Gopal Reddy expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming support and vowed to work towards making Udayagiri a model constituency with the help of Vijayasai Reddy. He urged the people to vote for the fan symbol in the upcoming election and support him as the MLA candidate and Vijayasai Reddy as the MP candidate.

In his speech, Mekapati Raja Gopal Reddy criticized Chandrababu Naidu for his false claims and highlighted the development and welfare initiatives undertaken by CM Jagan in the past 5 years. He promised to provide irrigation water for every acre in the constituency and urged the residents to show their support by casting their votes on May 13.

The event was attended by Constituency Observers, Bommireddy Raghavendra Reddy, and other party leaders and activists, who expressed their confidence in the victory of the YSR Congress Party candidates in the upcoming election. The enthusiasm and energy displayed by the supporters in Warikuntapadu Mandal are a testament to the growing popularity of Mekapati Raja Gopal Reddy and Vijayasai Reddy in the region.















