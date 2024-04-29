TDP Gains Momentum in Bogolu as YSRCP Members defect

In a significant blow to the YSR Congress Party in Bogolu Mandal, several members and families have left the party to join the Telugu Desam Party. The latest to defect is Mekala Hepsiba, a member of the Bogolu Panchayat 1st Ward, who joined TDP along with Bellamkonda Divya and 100 other families. This exodus from YSRCP to TDP has left YSRCP completely empty in Bogolu.

The defections were marked by a formal joining ceremony at the TDP office in Kavali, where Kavali assembly candidate, Dagumati Venkata Krishnareddy (Kavya Krishnareddy) welcomed the new members. During the event, the defectors mentioned their dissatisfaction with the lack of development initiatives under the YSRCP rule and expressed their belief in TDP and its leader, Chandrababu Naidu.

Political analysts monitoring the situation in Bogolu believe that these defections will make it difficult for YSRCP to regain support in the region. The momentum seems to be in favor of TDP in Bogolu, as more and more members continue to switch sides.

The joining ceremony was attended by leaders and supporters, including Kranti, Manohar, Hazel, and Prabhakar. The wave of defections from YSRCP to TDP in Bogolu has certainly caught the attention of the political landscape in the region.