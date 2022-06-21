Visakhapatnam : Do smart study, TET aspirants told

Visakhapatnam : Candidates can achieve success in the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) exam with proper planning and by reading in a smart way, said competitive exams expert and MLC KS Lakshmana Rao.

The Andhra Pradesh United Teachers Federation (UTF) and Alluri Sitarama Raju Vignana Kendram (ASRVK) jointly organised an awareness seminar on the TET examination here on Monday.

Speaking as a chief guest, Lakshmana Rao said aspirants can get the highest marks by thoroughly following the textbooks of prescribed by NCERT and Telugu Academy for classes I to VIII.

He opined that the ASRVK centre serves as a good venue for competitive exams and an opportunity for the youth. The MLC opined that the centre will be a hub for TET, DSC, groups and civils in the near future and that he would extend his support to it.

Competitive exams experts Somayajulu and PSN Reddy made several suggestions for mastering English and Psychology.

UTF district presidential general secretaries Dasari Nageswara Rao and T Appa Rao, ASRVK chairman Ch Narasinga Rao, UTF leaders TR Ambedkar, K Rambabu, M Ramakrishna and aspirants were present.