Visakhapatnam: DRM Anup Satpathy pays surprise visit to Wireless colony

Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy instructing officials at Wireless colony in Visakhapatnam on Thursday

Visakhapatnam : With a view to take stock of facilities and amenities at railway colonies, Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy conducted a surprise inspection along with senior divisional engineer SK Sarangi at Wireless colony here on Thursday. DRM Shri Anup Satpathy inspected the sites for construction of Type-V and Type-VI railway quarters. He also examined the basic facilities, sanitation, illumination, and security measures.

Speaking to the colony people, the DRM said the purpose of inspection was to know the condition of houses and feedback on facilities.

The DRM also said such inspections would be carried out at all the colonies. Officers from the electrical and civil engineering department were present.

