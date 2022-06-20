Visakhapatnam: DRM Cup swimming championship concluded

Visakhapatnam : The DRM Cup district level swimming competition was concluded on Sunday at the Railway Club.

The two-day competitions were held for boys and girls in five groups.

Divisional Railway Manager of Waltair Anup Satpathy presented prizes to the winners of the championship.

The event was attended by ADRM (Infra) Sudhir Kumar Gupta, Railway sports officer Pradeep Yadav, assistant sports officer M Haranath, Sports Association general secretary Reddy Srinivasa Rao and others. 150 participants took part in the championship representing various districts, including Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari and West Godavari.