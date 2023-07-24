Live
Visakhapatnam: Every eligible person should be registered as voter
Visakhapatnam: District Collector A Mallikarjuna said every eligible person should get registered as a voter.
Participating in a door-to-door voter survey programme held in Visakhapatnam east constituency on Sunday, the Collector mentioned that the survey should be carried out in a transparent manner.
During the survey, Mallikarjuna interacted with locals and asked to enroll those who crossed 18 years of age in the voters list. On the occasion, the District Collector enquired the BLO about the procedure of the survey. He checked on the deletion and enrollment procedure.
The booth level officials were directed to make necessary changes and additions in the voter card and register new voters. Booth level agents along with booth level officers participated in the
programme.