Visakhapatnam: Every person deserves a second chance says Mumbai-based author Sudeep Nagarkar

Visakhapatnam: When Sudeep Nagarkar was in a relationship during his college days, he did go through a bad phase of life as it was not working out for him.

Few years down the line, the author had a second chance to recoup by falling in love with Jasmine and entering into wedlock in 2016.

His 13th book A Second Chance launched recently revolves around Disha and her journey from school days to married life. Disha, an introvert, could hardly comprehend what was happening around her when she experiences a break-up with her loved one.

"But then life moves on. How she comes out of the grief and meets another person is what the rest of the story deals with," shares Sudeep Nagarkar in an exclusive interview with The Hans India.

Is the book inspired from Sudeep's own life? "Yes, a part of my life and my friend who had a similar experience. I penned down my own experiences then as writing has healing properties.

It helped me judge, reanalyse myself and overcome depression. I could portray the character of Disha well because of my own experience and observations," responds the Mumbai-based author.

The author says that one should learn to let go if things are not happening in a relationship and embrace the second opportunity in life. "We all deserve to stay happy. The only thing we need to do is to keep open to the opportunities around. Having said that, I don't believe in extra-marital affair and I cannot write about such concept," clarifies Sudeep.

Sharing the challenging part of writing his latest book, Sudeep says, "Lockdown is the toughest part because a lot of negativity was around through social media and news channels. It was challenging to gather my thoughts and stay focussed until I exited from WhatsApp groups and shut myself away completely from the social media," explains Sudeep.

A couple of Sudeep Nagarkar's books – The Secrets We Keep and She Friend-Zoned My Love were launched in Visakhapatnam. Sudeep says that he looks forward to revisiting the city. "I enjoyed the chat I savoured in Vizag. It was amazing. I also like the marine drive there," he recalls.

At the age of 23, Sudeep decided to bid adieu to the IT firm in which he was working and take up writing as a full-time career. "Writing is a lucrative career choice provided you end up generating new characters that attract the readers' attention. Real challenge lies when you need to weave a plot that is entirely different from the previous ones," Sudeep reasons.

Apart from the local stores, the author's book A Second Chance which is on the bestsellers' list is available on ecommerce sites, including Amazon and Flipkart.