Visakhapatnam: Faculty development programme at GITAM

Visakhapatnam: GITAM Deemed to be University Mathematics, Statistics Departments and GITAM Centre for Learning and Sustainability jointly organised an International Faculty Development Programme (FDP) here on Tuesday.



The FDP was organised in connection with the birth centenary of legendary statistician Professor C R Rao. University of California Professor J Sreenivasa Rao, Banaras Hindu University Mathematics Professor Shasi Kant Mishra, Hyderabad Central University former Vice-Chancellor V Kannan, Andhra University Statistics department Professor K Srinivasa Rao, Pretoria University (South Africa) Industrial Systems Engineering Professor V S Y Sarma, GITAM Institute of Management Professor K R R Gandhi, Dravidian University (Kuppam) former Vice-Chancellor P V Arunachalam, among others addressed the faculty members.

The experts said that mathematics and statistics are gaining importance even in the IT sector particularly, in the areas of data analytics. The weeklong FDP is an interdisciplinary awareness programme for faculty members which helps them to focus on new research areas, said GITAM Centre for Learning and Sustainability Director Prof S S Prasada Rao.

Around 2,000 academicians from different parts of the world participated in the online programme.