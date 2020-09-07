Visakhapatnam: Five held in land grabbing case

Visakhapatnam: The police on Sunday arrested five in connection with land grabbing case based on a complaint received from D Laxmanarao of Gowrammapeta.

Laxmanarao bought 1,272 sqyd of land in 2003 and constructed a compound wall along the site. He registered the site at Durganagar, Madhurawada, in the name of Dhanaraj Kalyani. While the property is in his possession, a group of land grabbers created fake documents, damaged the compound wall and built a thatched shed in the place.

When Laxmanarao came to know of the injustice meted out to him, he lodged a complaint with the P M Palem police station. Under the supervision of ACP north sub division R Ravi Sankar Reddy and inspector of police A Ravi Kumar, a case has been registered.

Based on the complaint, the police have arrested J Satya Ravi Kishore, P Ramu, P Yallayamma and Pothina, Y Padikonda for their alleged involvement in the land grabbing case.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone I Aishwarya Rastogi, a close watch is kept on the land grabbing issues in the city and strong action will be initiated against those involved in land grabbing cases. Further, he added that surveillance has been intensified on the repeat offenders and other agents who aid and abet such offences across the city.