Visakhapatnam: Foreign returnees demand better facilities in Chest Hospital

Visakhapatnam: Foreign returnees who came from various international destinations and quarantined in Chest Hospital to control the spread of the coronavirus pandemic demand that the facilities in the hospital be improved.

Those who have been quarantined at Government Hospital for Chest and Communicable Diseases expressed their dissatisfaction over the facilities there. While those quarantined are housed on the first floor, the ground floor has been dedicated for the hospital staff. Individuals who are in quarantine allege that the hospital staff fail to pay proper attention to them.

They said one of the patients coughing severely and suffering from breathing difficulty has been put up along with them in the general ward. "This is giving us jitters.

Moreover, the facilities, including toilet maintenance, turn out to be quite disappointing. Meals are provided in parcels and we are scared about the hygiene factor in terms of their preparation. For those in quarantine, there is a need to provide nutritious food to help boost immunity levels. Unfortunately, there is no step towards this direction," rued one of the individuals who is at the Chest hospital.

Special beds have been set up at VIMS Hospital, King George Hospital and Government Hospital for Chest and Communicable Diseases for foreign returnees and suspects to be sent into 14-day quarantine. Despite the need to maintain the facility well, severe shortage of class IV employees turns out to be the biggest concern for the hospital staff. "There is a serious shortage of class IV employees who need to serve the patients. Many stopped coming to the Chest hospital for the fear of being infected with the virus since there are already three coronavirus positive patients getting treated on the premises," explained P V Sudhakar, Principal of Andhra Medical College and member of isolation committee.

However, the medical authorities call for greater cooperation from the individuals who are in quarantine and help maintain the facility usable for others.