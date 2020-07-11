Visakhapatnam: Four wagons of goods train derailed

Visakhapatnam: Four BCN HL wagons of a goods train derailed opposite Naval Dockyard gate in Visakhapatnam on Friday. The incident occurred when the goods train was heading towards the railway loco yard.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported as the incident happened in the early hours of the day where there was hardly any movement of the people.

Visakhapatnam Port Trust officials, among others, arrived at the accident spot to carry out clearing operations. Efforts were made to clear the tracks and restore the route by 5 p.m.