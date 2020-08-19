Visakhapatnam: Ganta Srinivasa Rao's entry into YSRCP put on hold yet again

Visakhapatnam: Despite hype and revised 'muhurats', TDP Visakhapatnam North MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao's entry into the YSRCP seems to be put on hold once again.



The latest date fixed for his joining the YSRCP was August 16. But even that did not work out for the MLA, according to the sources. Earlier, the date fixed for his reported entry into the party was on August 9.

However, the mounting 'differences' between Ganta and Minister for Tourism M Srinivasa Rao (Avanthi) appears to be one of the factors that stood in the way of his entry into the YSRCP.

While the Tourism Minister is against Ganta's entry into the YSRCP, some of the ruling party leaders and activists await the latter's arrival.

Both Avanthi and Ganta planned to contest from Bheemunipatnam constituency in the last general elections and fought for the Assembly ticket. But in the last minute, Avanthi joined the YSRCP, while Ganta preferred to contest from the North Assembly constituency of Visakhapatnam.

The 'political rivalry' between Ganta and Avanthi began to grow much before the YSRCP came to the power.

It is said that Ganta always aspires for the Cabinet Minister post despite the party he contests for. It is the same 'mantra' that made him to switch parties and eventually gain a Minister's post until the last election. But currently, he is an MLA for the TDP and some of his 'staunch' followers find it hard to accept.

With an intention to join the YSRCP, Ganta alienated himself from taking part in various TDP activities for quite a while. Regardless of the campaign in the past, the fact that the line has been cleared for Ganta to join the YSRCP has been confirmed by both the ruling party as well as the Opposition party leaders.

Very recently, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botcha Satyanarayana hinted that Ganta is likely to join the party when he resigns from the TDP and when the YSRCP gets ready to usher him.

Meanwhile, protests were carried out extensively in Bheemunipatnam constituency against Ganta's entry into the YSRCP, alleging that the MLA's close followers were involved in land-grabbing. As a result, the much-hyped Ganta's entry into YSCRP has been put on hold temporarily.

It is learnt that Ganta's followers also advised him that it's not appropriate time for him to join the YSRCP in such circumstances.

Meanwhile, Ganta's cadre in Bheemunipatnam constituency is waiting for his arrival. Keeping Ganta's experience and following in view, several party activists are of the opinion that the MLA can play a key role in local elections effortlessly.