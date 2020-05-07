Visakhapatnam Gas Leakage: Death toll reaches 7, rescue operations underway

According to initial reports, toxic gas began leaking from LG Polymers near Gopalapatnam in Visakhapatnam at around 2:30 am.

Owing to the high levels of chemical content present in the gas, those who inhaled it either fell unconscious or suffered breathing issues.



Though three deaths were initially reported, it rose to seven later.

GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana mentioned efforts are on to bring the situation under control by blowing water through blowers and other means. Public address systems have been pressed into service, appealing to people to use masks after wetting them in water.

Meanwhile, the spot was visited by Tourism Minister M. Srinivasa Rao, local MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana, former MLA Malla Vijaya Prasad, among others.