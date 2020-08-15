Visakhapatnam gears up for Independence Day fete

Visakhapatnam: Arrangements are in place for the 74th Independence Day celebrations, said District Collector V Vinay Chand.



At a review meeting held here on Friday, he said Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao will receive the salute and unveil the national flag at 9 am at the Visakhapatnam Police Barrack. Collector mentioned that everyone must wear a mask and follow social distancing while attending the event.

Waltair Division: Similarly, Waltair Division, East Coast Railway, is celebrating the I-Day at Gate No.1, main portico, Visakhaptnam railway station. The celebrations will commence at 8:30 am.

RINL:Meanwhile, RINL-Vizag Steel is going to celebrate the Independence Day at the Thrishna grounds, Ukkunagaram, Visakhapatnam at 8.30 am. The celebrations are restricted to a very limited number of dignitaries at the venue. But the celebrations will be live streamed.