Visakhapatnam: GITAM first in introducing 'blended learning model says VC K Sivaramakrishna

Visakhapatnam: GITAM Deemed to be University is gearing up to give a unique student-centric 360-degree learning experience with a blended learning model (BLM).

According to the institution's Vice-Chancellor K Sivaramakrishna, the BLM is the first of its kind in the state.

Inaugurating the bridge course here on Thursday, the VC said the new model was not just a substitution to the classroom teaching, but also aims at combining the online and offline pedagogies in a manner that leverages technology.

He informed that the institution was investing a significant budget both in infrastructure, software, technology and teacher training activities to give high academic quality experience to students.

Prof. Sivaramakrishna mentioned GITAM has signed a two–year agreement with Zoom Video communications for Zoom licenses with several features, such as polls, breakout rooms for a better learning experience. It is also focussing on teacher training to handle the change in digital methods and planning to create state-of-the-art recording studios in three states, the VC added.

He briefed about the newly established venture development centre in partnership with Northeastern University, Boston, USA to prepare students for their entrepreneurial journey. He concluded adding that the institution was giving equal priority to guide the students in terms of placements, higher studies and competitive exams through GITAM Career Guidance Centre.

GITAM Institute of Technology Principal C Dharmaraj, GIM dean Y Gowtham Rao, School of Law Director Anitha Rao, Institute of Science Principal M Sarathchandrababu, Institute of Pharmacy Principal Ganapathi and others participated in the programme.