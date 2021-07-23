Visakhapatnam : GITAM to hold faculty development programme on natural ventilation

Visakhapatnam : GITAM Deemed to be University in collaboration with the Council of Architecture Training and Research Centre (COA-TRC) is jointly organising a national-level faculty development programme (FDP) on 'Technicalities, Technology and Tools in Natural Ventilation Research' from July 27 to 30.

Vice-Chancellor of GITAM K Sivaramakrishna released the programme booklet here on Thursday.

Sharing details of the FDP, programme coordinator and director of the institution's School of Architecture K Mohan said that the main objective of the programme is to give an exposure to the participants on natural/hybrid ventilation strategies.

Further, he informed that the FDP will help expand further research in the area to reduce usage of energy guzzling air conditioners in tropical India. After the FDP, participants will have a thorough understanding of the importance of ventilation and its various technicalities, he added.

Domain experts from India and abroad will share their research and experience about computational fluid dynamics, how to understand air movement in and around buildings, how ventilation will help cooling, etc.

The architecture faculty and practicing architects who wish to participate in the programme must register their details through a registration link https://forms.gle/ cx9xreAv3qvAfr7j7 on or before July 24.