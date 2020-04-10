Visakhapatnam: Global AID reaches out to the non-ration cardholders

Visakhapatnam: Global AID, an NGO that empowers the differently-abled through various skill development programmes, distributed groceries to those who do not have ration cards.



About 55 grocery packets (each worth Rs.2,000), including millet and eggs were given away. Poor families residing in rural areas of Vizianagaram, including Jeerikivalasa, Uyyadavalasa, Saravani Valasa and Kondaparthi received the essential commodities. As a part of the programme, a demonstration of hand washing was presented and Covid-19 preventive measures were explained in detail to the family members.

The endeavour was supported by Navy Wives Welfare Association and Asha Jyothi Handicapped Welfare Society, among others, according

