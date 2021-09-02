  • Menu
Visakhapatnam: GVMC co-opted members elected unanimously

Newly-elected co-opted members with Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday
Highlights

Minister M Srinivasa Rao urges corporators and co-opted members to strive for Vizag city development

Visakhapatnam: Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) co-opted members were elected unanimously here on Wednesday.

Y Fathima Raj, Mohammad Sharif, Behera Bhaskara Rao, Senapati Apparao and Koppula Prabhavati were elected as co-opted members.

Later, they met Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao at his camp office. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said corporators and co-opted members should be a part of urban development.

Srinivasa Rao said after the formation of the council, development has been intensified at GVMC in Visakhapatnam.

Deputy Mayors J Sridhar and K Satish, YSRCP leaders and activists participated in the programme and congratulated the co-opted members.

