Live
- Gold and silver rate in Hyderabad today surges, check the rates on July 30, 2023
- ISRO launchs PSLV C56 rocket into space successfully
- Adhere to rules in preparation of voters’ lists: SEO to collectors
- Tirupati: Call to make OBC leaders national meet a grand success
- Classes for ECET qualified students to begin on Aug 1
- Four women dies after car falls into canal
- Chittoor tomato farmer mints `4 cr in 45 days
- Tirupati: 3 tiger cubs at SV Zoo named as Rudrama, Anantha & Harini
- Chandrababu Naidu betrayed Seema by totally ignoring irrigation projects: Bhumana Karunakar Reddy
- Prof Ganesan Kannabiran takes charge as NAAC Director
Just In
Gold and silver rate in Hyderabad today surges, check the rates on July 30, 2023
ISRO launchs PSLV C56 rocket into space successfully
Adhere to rules in preparation of voters’ lists: SEO to collectors
Tirupati: Call to make OBC leaders national meet a grand success
Classes for ECET qualified students to begin on Aug 1
Four women dies after car falls into canal
Visakhapatnam: Healthcare made accessible for common man in YSRCP rule
Health Minister Vidadala Rajini says that King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam is going to be developed with an investment of Rs 600 crore
Visakhapatnam: During N Chandrababu Naidu’s governance there was no attempt even to think of setting up a medical college and in the YSRCP’s rule, a medical college in each district is coming into existence across the state, said Health Minister Vidadala Rajini.
Addressing the media after holding constituencies’ review meeting here on Saturday, the Minister said that accessing healthcare could be made possible for the locals when a medical college is established in the area.
As the state government is setting up medical colleges on a par with international standards, the students need not go to other countries to pursue their education, Rajini mentioned.
Sharing future plans, the Health Minister stated that King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam is going to be developed with an investment of Rs 600 crore and District Collector A Mallikarjuna contributed to a part of development through corporate social responsibility funds.
“The Chief Minister will lay the foundation stone of the InOrbit Mall and also for Rs 135 crore of development works taken up by the GVMC on August 1 during his visit to Visakhapatnam,” the Health Minister informed.
Speaking during the constituency review meeting, YSRCP north Andhra regional coordinator YV Subba Reddy said a number of grievances in the constituencies were related to non functional streetlights and poor sanitation maintenance. “The grievances received from the public will be sorted out at the earliest,” he assured.
Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari, Collector A Mallikarjuna, GVMC Commissioner CM Saikanth Varma, MLAs Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar and T Nagireddy and NRECAP chairman KK Raju were present during the conference.