Visakhapatnam: Healthcare made accessible for common man in YSRCP rule

Visakhapatnam: During N Chandrababu Naidu’s governance there was no attempt even to think of setting up a medical college and in the YSRCP’s rule, a medical college in each district is coming into existence across the state, said Health Minister Vidadala Rajini.

Addressing the media after holding constituencies’ review meeting here on Saturday, the Minister said that accessing healthcare could be made possible for the locals when a medical college is established in the area.

As the state government is setting up medical colleges on a par with international standards, the students need not go to other countries to pursue their education, Rajini mentioned.

Sharing future plans, the Health Minister stated that King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam is going to be developed with an investment of Rs 600 crore and District Collector A Mallikarjuna contributed to a part of development through corporate social responsibility funds.

“The Chief Minister will lay the foundation stone of the InOrbit Mall and also for Rs 135 crore of development works taken up by the GVMC on August 1 during his visit to Visakhapatnam,” the Health Minister informed.

Speaking during the constituency review meeting, YSRCP north Andhra regional coordinator YV Subba Reddy said a number of grievances in the constituencies were related to non functional streetlights and poor sanitation maintenance. “The grievances received from the public will be sorted out at the earliest,” he assured.

Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari, Collector A Mallikarjuna, GVMC Commissioner CM Saikanth Varma, MLAs Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar and T Nagireddy and NRECAP chairman KK Raju were present during the conference.