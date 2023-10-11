Visakhapatnam: Host of activities mark National Postal Week celebrations

Visakhapatnam: As part of the Department of Posts National Postal Week celebrations that continue till October 13, a number of activities have been lined up.

Focusing on ‘Emerging role of India Post in the socio and economic development of the nation’, an awareness campaign has been launched on small savings schemes, postal and rural postal life insurances, Jan Suraksha Schemes, Sukanya Samriddhi Accounts (Girl child), IPPB GAG policies and AEPS services.

Promoting philately and encouraging the letter writing hobby for schoolchildren by organising various quizzes and competitions, sensitising the importance of mail and parcel delivery to all the employees by conducting workshops for capturing the e-commerce clients and parcel market, expanding the Aadhaar services to the public by conducting Aadhaar camps in rural and urban slums areas form a part of the weeklong celebrations.

This apart, promotion of departmental products and services, new initiatives and social networking platforms will be highlighted by the department.

The department in collaboration with CBIC (Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs) with its new concept named Dak Ghar Niryat Kendras to promote artisans and MSMEs in exporting their consignments across the world had established DNK booking centres at the identified post offices in district headquarters and other head offices, thereby ensuring hassle-free customs clearances with economical rates and faster transmission of their exports to the exporters across the globe. So far, 33 consignments have been booked and exported across the world from Visakhapatnam region.

Joint parcel product in collaboration with Indian Railways is another milestone of the department in the logistic market to tap the commercial business where India post is the first and last mile service provider.

So far 13 consignments were shipped from Vizag through the joint parcel product.

In collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs, India Post has established POSPKS (Post office passport seva kendras) at six centres in Visakhapatnam Region to facilitate processing of passport applications.