Visakhapatnam: Host of events to mark 'Pollinator Week-2022'

Visakhapatnam : As a part of the 'Pollinator Week-2022', Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) is going to organise a pollinator camp from June 20 to 26.

The event is open for the age group between five and 15 years. During the weeklong camp, the zoo education team will explain various facts about pollinators like how they help nature and the need to protect them to the students. In addition, students will get to know about the types of pollinators followed by a live session.

Apart from these, activities like planting for pollinators, building nests, counting them and dissection of different parts of flowers, garden tour and pollinator scavenger hunt will also be held. Those who want to participate in this camp can contact 9441130894 or 9440810213 or log on to www.vizagzoo.com for registration. All participants will be presented with a pollinator kit and a certificate.