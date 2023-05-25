Visakhapatnam: HPCL conducts health programme

Visakhapatnam : As part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' HPCL Visakh Refinery management organised a women's health welfare programme at Waltair Park here on Thursday.

Gynaecologists, dieticians and other doctors from the Medicover hospital conducted necessary tests for the women staff working in the firm. Lifestyle guidelines were explained and medicines were distributed to the needy.

Women were explained the benefits of nutritious food. Atul Gupta from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas attended as chief guest and congratulated the representatives of HPCL for organising the health camp.

Women workers were told to take advantage of such camps. Chief General Manager HR G Kiran Kumar informed that such programmes would be undertaken in future.