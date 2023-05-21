Visakhapatnam: Indo-Indonesia bilateral exercise ‘Samudra Shakti-23’ concludes

Visakhapatnam : The fourth edition of the Indo-Indonesia bilateral exercise 'Samudra Shakti-23' concluded in the South China Sea.

The three-day-long sea phase that continued till May 19 witnessed the participation of ASW corvette INS Kavaratti with an integral Chetak helicopter and a Dornier Maritime Patrol Aircraft.

The Indonesian Navy assets included KRI Sultan Iskandar Muda with an integral helicopter Panther and a CN 235 Maritime Patrol Aircraft.

A series of complex exercises including tactical manoeuvres, weapon firings, helicopter operations, air defence and anti-submarine warfare exercises were undertaken that aimed at enhancing interoperability between the two navies.

The sea phase was preceded by a fruitful harbour phase which saw a host of professional interactions, tabletop exercises and sports exchanges.

The successful completion of 'Samudra Shakti-23' illustrated the strong partnership between India and Indonesia and reaffirmed the commitment of both the navies to promote peace and stability in the region through cooperative engagements.