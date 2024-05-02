  • Menu
Visakhapatnam: Jhansi urges contract workers to extend support in polls

YSRCP Lok Sabha candidate Botcha Jhansi Lakshmi interacting with the constituents in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday

The YSRCP Lok Sabha candidate says the party govt in the state has always stood by the contract workers

Visakhapatnam : YSRCP Lok Sabha candidate Botcha Jhansi Lakshmi said the YSRCP government stood by contract workers and extended support to them in all aspects.

Addressing the GVMC contract workers and labour union representatives in a meeting on the occasion of the ‘May Day’ observed on Wednesday, the LS candidate said the YSRCP catered to all sections of people, including contract workers.

“Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy fulfilled all the promises made and people in the state are happy in his governance that took care of every section of society, especially the weaker sections,” she reiterated. Jhansi Lakshmi exhorted the contract workers to extend their support to the YSRCP in the ensuing elections so that the schemes would continue to be implemented in Andhra Pradesh. On Wednesday, Jhansi Lakshmi also campaigned in the south constituency along with the ruling party’s segment candidate Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar.

