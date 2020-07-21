X
Visakhapatnam: Lack of roads irks villagers

A patient at Hukumpeta mandal being carried on a doli to the nearby hospital for treatment
A patient at Hukumpeta mandal being carried on a doli to the nearby hospital for treatment 

CPM leaders stress the need for laying a road to Kanganduva PTG village in Sobhakota panchayat

Visakhapatnam: CPM leader Killo Surendra and party secretary V Lakshman of Hukumpeta wrote a letter to ITDA, Paderu Project Officer S Venkateswar seeking to lay road facility to Kanganduva PTG village in Sobhakota panchayat.

Referring to a case of an ailing person being carried on a 'doli' (makeshift swing) to the nearest primary health centre, the CPM leaders said that many patients are put through discomfort due to lack of proper road facility.

The representation said that K Raju ailing from an illness was brought to Hukumpeta hospital by his family members, after trekking 6-km from his home at the village.

They requested the PO to initiate road laying works under the NREGA scheme. The CPM leaders mentioned in the letter that the ambulances remain inaccessible for the villagers and as a result, it is a horrendous task for the patients to reach the hospitals in case of any emergency.

