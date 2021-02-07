Visakhapatnam : Lakshmi Parvathi exhorts students to focus on research

Visakhapatnam : Telugu Akademi Chairperson N Lakshmi Parvathi said that importance is being accorded to Telugu language and literature.

Addressing the students at Telugu Department of Andhra University here on Saturday, she advised the students to take up better research works.

She created awareness on ancient literature. Lakshmi Parvathi mentioned that steps are being taken to conduct research under the aegis of the Telugu Akademi. Students were urged to take advantage of this opportunity and do outstanding research.

AU Rector K Samata, Registrar V Krishna Mohan, Principal P Rajendra and Telugu Department HOD J Apparao participated in the programme.