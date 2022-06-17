Visakhapatnam: Massive demonstration as Ukku stir reaches 500-day mark

Visakhapatnam : Marking the completion of 500 days of the agitation against the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), a huge demonstration will be held from Dondaparthy to GVMC Gandhi Statue on June 26, said Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee Chairman D Adinarayana.

Unveiling a poster on the Ukku stir at the steel plant centre store here on Friday, Adinarayana demanded an immediate halt to the strategic sale of the VSP. He appealed to the Union government to withdraw its decision on VSP and stop steps to weaken the steel plant.

Further, Adinarayana said the public sector companies that are the backbone of the country's economy should not be sold.

The protesters demanded to allocate own captive mines to the VSP and provide permanent employment to the remaining displaced families of the plant. They warned that the agitation would continue till the Union government resolves the issues.