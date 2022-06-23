Visakhapatnam : Mock drill held to check onsite emergency preparedness

Visakhapatnam : As a part of its onsite emergency preparedness, Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), conducted a mock drill here on Thursday.

The drill held at the final gas cooler - 3 area of the coke oven and Coal Chemical Plant Department saw personnel from emergency services like CISF fire wing, medical services, gas safety, maintenance, safety department, environment management department, CISF (Security) along with HR department coordinating with one another.

As part of the mock drill, CISF security personnel carried out a rescue operation and shifted the affected persons from the incident spot using self-contained breathing apparatus and other emergency response devices.

Fixed and mobile firefighting installations such as high range fire monitor systems, foam flooding system, fire tenders, communication facilities like emergency manual call point and siren system were put in operation.

Witnessing the mock drill, J Shiva Shankar Reddy, Joint Chief Inspector of Factories, P Chinna Rao, Inspector of Factories shared suggestive measures and lauded the efforts of the team for carrying out the exercise effectively and without any hassles. The plant level mock drill was conducted under the guidance of MSV Krishnaiah, Chief General Manager (Safety and Environment).