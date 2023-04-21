  • Menu
Visakhapatnam: Mock drill organised at port

Visakhapatnam: Mock drill organised at port
Mock drill conducted at VPA as a part of the training held at the port in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam : Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) in association with National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) conducted a three-day-long Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) training programme at the port.

During the opening meeting, Chairman of VPA TK Ramachandran has emphasised on the activities required on pre-disaster, during disaster and post-disaster management. D Sundar, co-ordinator for CBRN training programme and consultant (N&R), NDMA, New Delhi, along with the scientists from government organisations like BARC, DRDO, Indian Navy, etc., has taken up different modules in the training programme.

As a part of the training, a mock drill was conducted along with NDRF and fire service section of the VPA and other stakeholders for chemical emergency wherein fire control techniques and search and rescue operations were demonstrated. The training programme concluded on Thursday.

