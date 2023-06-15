Visakhapatnam: MP MVV Family Kidnapped

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam MP and realtor MVV Satyanarayana's wife and son were kidnapped by a group of unidentified persons.

However, the police swung into action and identified the kidnappers within a few hours of the incident.

Similarly, the MP's close associate auditor G Venkateswara Rao, known as GV, was also kidnapped.

As soon as receiving the information, police commissioner CM Trivikrama Varma formed 17 special teams to nab the accused.

According to the police, the kidnappers demanded Rs.1 crore to release the kidnapped persons.

Meanwhile, the special police team found the MP's wife and his son and GV at Anandapuram and brought them back safely. Four persons were taken into custody and one of them was identified as Hemanth, a rowdy-sheeter.

Along with the MP's family members, GV is also said to be safe.