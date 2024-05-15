Live
Just In
Facebook and Instagram Experience Global Outage, Users Frustrated
Popular social media platforms Facebook and Instagram faced a widespread outage, affecting users globally and sparking frustration among thousands.
Reports flooded in from across the globe, with hundreds of users encountering difficulties accessing Facebook and Instagram, according to Down Detector. Users experienced disruptions ranging from slow loading times to complete unresponsiveness, hampering their ability to browse and utilize app features.
The outage sparked a wave of reactions on Twitter, where users expressed frustration and sought updates under the trending hashtags #FacebookDown and #InstagramDown. Down Detector data revealed a myriad of issues reported by impacted Facebook users, including profile-related issues and difficulties uploading content.
Instagram users faced challenges logging into their accounts, with a significant portion unable to access the app or its web version. Out of 600 reports, 66 per cent cited app-related issues, while 26 per cent struggled to access the web version.
Despite the widespread disruptions, neither Facebook nor Instagram issued an official statement regarding the cause or duration of the outage. This incident is not unprecedented, as both platforms have experienced intermittent outages in the past.
As users grappled with the outage, concerns arose about potential security breaches or cyberattacks. However, reassurance came as users realized the issue stemmed from a system-wide outage rather than individual account compromises.
While some users light-heartedly joked about the situation, others expressed genuine worry about their inability to access their accounts. Ultimately, both Facebook and Instagram resumed standard functionality after the brief disruption, alleviating concerns among users.