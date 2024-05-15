Who is on the jury at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival?

This year, the festival marks a historic moment with Greta Gerwig presiding as the jury president, making her the first female American director to hold this esteemed position. Following in the footsteps of Ruben Östlund, the acclaimed director of 'Triangle of Sadness' and two-time Palme d'Or winner, Gerwig's appointment sets a powerful precedent.



Greta Gerwig



Known for her exceptional directorial work in 'Barbie,' Greta Gerwig leads the jury with her visionary approach to filmmaking. Her presidency signals a progressive step for the festival, emphasising the importance of diverse voices in cinema.

Lily Gladstone



Lily Gladstone, celebrated for her outstanding role in Martin Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon,' joins the jury with significant acclaim. Gladstone has made history as the first Native American woman nominated for an Oscar and has also secured a Golden Globe award. Her return to Cannes brings a rich cultural perspective to the panel.

Ebru Ceylan



Ebru Ceylan, the Turkish co-writer of the Palme d'Or-winning 'Winter Sleep,' enriches the jury with her multifaceted talent. Ceylan's career spans photography, acting, and screenwriting, and her previous participation in Cannes' Short Films Competition highlights her deep connection with the festival.

Eva Green



French actor Eva Green, known for her roles in 'Kingdom of Heaven' and 'Penny Dreadful,' adds her remarkable depth and versatility to the jury. Green's extensive experience in both film and television will undoubtedly contribute to the panel's diverse expertise.

Pierfrancesco Favino



Pierfrancesco Favino, a stalwart of Italian cinema, joins the jury with a legacy of memorable performances in films like 'The Traitor' and 'Nostalgia.' Favino's discerning eye and substantial experience in the industry will be invaluable in the jury's deliberations.

Hirokazu Kore-eda

Hirokazu Kore-eda, the Japanese director behind the Palme d'Or-winning 'Shoplifters,' returns to Cannes after his recent success with 'Monster,' which won best screenplay. Kore-eda's masterful storytelling and critical acclaim make him a key figure on the jury.

Juan Antonio Bayona



Spanish director Juan Antonio Bayona, known for his debut horror film 'The Orphanage' and the Oscar-nominated 'Society of the Snow,' brings his distinct vision to the jury. Bayona's knack for compelling narratives and genre-spanning work enriches the panel's diversity.

Nadine Labaki



Lebanese director Nadine Labaki, acclaimed for her film 'Capernaum,' joins the jury with a reputation for powerful storytelling. Labaki's work has garnered nominations from the Golden Globes, BAFTAs, and Oscars, underscoring her critical acclaim and artistic influence.

Omar Sy



Rounding out the panel is French actor Omar Sy, celebrated for his Cesar award-winning performance in 'The Intouchables' and roles in 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' and 'Jurassic World.' Sy's charisma and expertise in both comedy and drama add a dynamic element to the jury.