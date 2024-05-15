Live
- Biden proposes changes to presidential debates
- North Korean leader inspects new tactical missile system
- Assam launches online platform for damage reporting during disasters
- Germany says it is holding 3.9 bn euro in frozen Russian assets
- FINANCIAL RESULTS OF NLCIL – FY 2023-24
- Yemen's Houthis claim attacks on US warship, cargo vessel
- Maintain list of gifts received at wedding, rules Allahabad HC
- 2nd Bow Arch String girder installed to join Bandra sea-link, Mumbai Coastal Road
- Barmer Independent nominee Ravindra Bhati receives another death threat
- Congress believes in 'destructive idea' of budget allocation based on religion: PM Modi
Just In
Bike rider dies in crash between two cars in Delhi
A 65-year-old man on a motorcycle died after he was allegedly crushed between two cars following an accident in west Delhi on Wednesday, an official said.
New Delhi: A 65-year-old man on a motorcycle died after he was allegedly crushed between two cars following an accident in west Delhi on Wednesday, an official said.
The deceased was identified as Kishan Lal, a resident of Khanpur.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Vichitra Veer said that at around 10 a.m. information regarding an accident was received at Rajouri Garden police station.
Upon reaching the spot, Kishan was shifted to DDU Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.
"During the initial investigation, it was found that a Ford Endeavour collided with a motorcycle from behind, subsequently hitting the BMW in front of the motorcycle. As a result, the motorcycle sustained severe damage, and the rear of the car was also damaged,” said the DCP.
“There were two persons in the offending vehicle, who have been apprehended. Legal action is being taken in the matter,” the DCP added.