Cannes 2024: Film Festival Director Thierry Fremaux Calls for Focus on Filmmaking

Cannes Film Festival director Thierry Fremaux expressed his concerns on Monday over the increasing emphasis on political and social issues within the movie industry, arguing that this trend has overshadowed the films themselves.



"In the past, people only talked about the cinema. We as organisers only had one anxiety - the films: will people like them, will people hate them?" Fremaux stated during a press conference with journalists.



The comment came in response to a question regarding a report published in the French newspaper Le Figaro last week, which claimed that Cannes had hired a crisis management team. This team was reportedly put in place to handle potential repercussions from an anticipated list naming ten film industry figures accused of sexual abuse.



"It's not polemics that actually spring from the festival, that's something we want to avoid," Fremaux said.



However, Fremaux acknowledged the significance of showcasing Judith Godreche's new short film ‘Moi Aussi’ (Me Too). Godreche, a prominent voice in France's #MeToo movement, addresses sexual abuse in her film. The global #MeToo movement has brought to light numerous cases of sexual harassment across various sectors, including entertainment, politics, and business.



The 17-minute film, featuring testimonies from around 1,000 sexual abuse victims, is set to be screened at the ‘Un Certain Regard’ competition's opening ceremony on Wednesday evening.



Fremaux emphasised that the festival's film selections are based on their cinematic qualities, regardless of their subject matter, whether they focus on Ukraine, Gaza, or former U.S. President Donald Trump. "From the start, Cannes has reflected the upheaval in the world because that's what directors do in their film," he explained.



In addition to managing the festival's focus, Fremaux is contending with a potential strike by festival workers, which poses a threat to the event scheduled from May 14 to 25. He mentioned that Cannes is in daily discussions with workers' representatives to address their demands for better working conditions. "Everyone wants to avoid a strike," Fremaux said, highlighting the importance of maintaining a smooth operation at the festival.



As the Cannes Film Festival approaches, Fremaux's comments underscore a broader debate within the film industry about balancing the art of cinema with the pressing social issues of the day.

