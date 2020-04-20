Visakhapatnam: MP V Vijayasai Reddy lashes out at Naidu for resorting to mud-slinging

Visakhapatnam: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu indulges in mud-slinging, while Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is leaving no stone unturned in containing the spread of COVID-19, Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy has said on Sunday.

Speaking to the media, the MP said Naidu was holding video and zoom conferences with the party cadre from Hyderabad. Naidu should pay a visit to Andhra Pradesh to see the efforts intensified to put up a concerted fight against Covid-19, rather than making statements and misleading people with false information. The MP alleged that Naidu was politicising even the pandemic.

"While the Opposition leaders have come in support of the nation's fight against Covid-19, Naidu is the opposition leader who is least concerned about the welfare of the State," Vijaya Sai Reddy pointed out. Speaking on the occasion, Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao promised that the official data about coronavirus cases in the State was accurate. "Naidu fails to understand the magnitude of the situation here, being in Hyderabad," he stated.

Further, the Minister said that 21 Covid-19 positive cases were registered in Visakhapatnam so far. "Of them, 16 were discharged after getting completely recovered and the rest is undergoing treatment," Srinivasa Rao said.

The Minister stated that there were enough quantity of PPE kits and masks available for the doctors and paramedical staff who treat Covid-19 patients. He underlined the need to stay safe and maintain social distancing strictly. The meeting was attended by VMRDA Chairman Dronamraj Srinivasa Rao, District Collector V Vinay Chand, GVMC Commissioner G Srijana, among others.