Visakhapatnam: MP Vijayasai Reddy urges donors to contribute to relief measures

Visakhapatnam: Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy has called upon industrialists and traders to come forward to help the poor in this critical juncture.

The YSRCP Rajya Sabha member was speaking at a meeting held with industrialists and businessmen at VMRDA Children's Arena here on Thursday.

He lauded the services being rendered by the government staff in controlling the spread of COVID-19 and briefed the measures initiated by the government to control the spread of the virus . About the relief measures, he said essential commodities and Rs.1,000 in cash were distributed among the poor after lockdown was announced.

Stating that several industrialists and others from the district donated liberally for the relief measures, He appealed to all sections of people to contribute to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund in order to tide over crisis in times of the pandemic.

District Collector V Vinay Chand , who was also present,said all steps were being taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the red zone areas. A team from New Delhi which visited the city expressed satisfaction over the relief measures, he added.

VMRDA chairman Dronamraju Srinivas, Commissioner of Police R K Meena and others were present.