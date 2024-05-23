Visakhapatnam: New criminal laws are more justice-centric says Experts

Visakhapatnam : The three new criminal laws, including Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, would result in not just speeding up the justice system to an extent but also are justice-centric rather than punishment-centric.

These were some of the points explained at the workshop ‘Vartalap’ organised on new criminal laws for the select media persons by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) here on Wednesday.

Additional director general, PIB Rajinder Chaudhry, registrar of Damodaram Sanjivayya National Law University CP Nandini and former IG of police, Andhra Pradesh E Damodar laid emphasis on how the new criminal laws that come into force from July 1 will aid the country use modern technology in its criminal justice system and how the complete process, from filing the FIR to pronouncing court judgment, could be made online.

“Timelines have been issued not only for investigation but also for the judges as too many adjournments used to delay court trials earlier. But now, the adjournments have been cut down to reduce the pendency,” explained Damodar during the workshop. The possibility of tampering with electronic evidence, the need to store digital evidence in an appropriate manner, enhanced police accountability, use of technology and territorial divisions, among other topics, were briefed by Registrar Nandini.

