Visakhapatnam: Niramaya to cater to health insurance needs of differently-abled

Visakhapatnam : With an objective to provide affordable health insurance to persons with autism, cerebral palsy, mental retardation and multiple disabilities, Niramaya health scheme has been initiated, said District Collector A Mallikarjuna.

Handing over a cheque of Rs1.34 lakh towards Niramaya health scheme's premium, the District Collector said the scheme was rolled out in Visakhapatnam for the first time in the state. The premium required for the health insurance to the tune of Rs1.34 lakh in four different categories was supported through Sanjeevani Nidhi District Relief Fund, the Collector mentioned.

Accompanied by Joint Collector KS Viswanathan, Mallikarjuna exhorted the eligible persons to avail the scheme. He thanked the employees who generously contributed to the Sanjeevani Nidhi and informed that the funds from it are being utilised to reach out to the weaker sections and those with varying degrees of disabilities.

The beneficiaries can claim up to Rs1 lakh per year towards medical reimbursement as a part of the scheme initiated by the Central government with the support of the National Trust under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Going forward, the Collector said plans were afoot to cater to the premium payment for Sukanya Samruddhi Yojana scheme for girls of the single parent. Further, he stated that companies like IOCL have come forward to donate customised vehicles to the differently-abled persons.

Speaking on the occasion, the Joint Collector lauded the initiative taken by the Collector to extend support to the insurance premium for the specially-abled children through Sanjeevani Nidhi. The event was attended by secretary of VMRDA Rangaiah, RDO Hussain Saheb, Bheemunipatnam RDO Bhaskara Reddy, founder of The Ability People Dilip Patro, among others.