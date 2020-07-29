Visakhapatnam: NTPC Simhadri 'Rail-bicycle' to aid in patrolling of track

Visakhapatnam: Inspired by the innovative 'Rail cycle' developed by NW Railways, the Fuel Transportation team of NTPC Simhadri plant near Visakhapatnam also came out with a similar one (first of its kind in NTPC), prepared in house, which was inaugurated by Sudarshan Babu, Executive Director (Simhadri) & GM-O&M-I/C on Wednesday.



This bicycle is a lightweight structure and is very helpful for reaching at emergency locations at tracks like bridge approaches, location of bank slips, rain cuts etc which are not approachable by road, especially in monsoon season.

It will also be useful for patrolling of the track in closed sections or sections with low traffic due to Covid-19 for safety and security of track.

With the help of this Rail Bicycle the beat of patrolmen can be increased and helps in saving manpower.

This cheap and economical bicycle would be very beneficial in saving time, saving manpower and in reducing efforts of the trackman.