Visakhapatnam: Part of NAD flyover to be thrown open for traffic
Highlights
Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botcha Satyanarayana directs officials to complete NAD flyover works by year end
Visakhapatnam: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botcha Satyanarayana and Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao inspected the NAD flyover here on Monday.
During the visit, Minister Botcha directed the officials to complete the project by the end of this year. He said that the road leading from the airport to the city will be made available for the motorists from Tuesday.
He also clarified that the Gopalapatnam to Marripalam route will also be completed by August 15. Visakhapatnam MP M V V Satyanarayana, VMRDA Commissioner P Koteswara Rao, GVMC Commissioner G Srijana and other officials participated in the programme.
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story